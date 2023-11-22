Police chase ends in crash, suspect tied to multiple larceny cases in custody, officials say

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police chase in Monroe, North Carolina ended in a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 21 and the suspect arrested allegedly tied to multiple larceny cases, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Officials state that around 4 p.m. officers spotted a vehicle that had been used in multiple larceny cases throughout the city over the last week.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle and identify the person committing the crimes, but the driver fled the scene leading to a police chase, according to Monroe Police.

After a three minute pursuit the suspect crashed on Hayne Street and then tried to escape on foot, but was quickly arrested.

The driver was identified as Donald Cochran, 47, and has been linked to at least four larceny cases and officers are reviewing reports to see if he was involved in others, officials stated.

Cochran has been booked into the Union County Jail and charged with larceny and felony flee to elude arrest.

