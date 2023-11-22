PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police chase ends in crash, suspect tied to multiple larceny cases in custody, officials say

The suspect is allegedly tied to multiple larceny cases throughout Monroe
Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police chase in Monroe, North Carolina ended in a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 21 and the suspect arrested allegedly tied to multiple larceny cases, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Officials state that around 4 p.m. officers spotted a vehicle that had been used in multiple larceny cases throughout the city over the last week.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle and identify the person committing the crimes, but the driver fled the scene leading to a police chase, according to Monroe Police.

After a three minute pursuit the suspect crashed on Hayne Street and then tried to escape on foot, but was quickly arrested.

The driver was identified as Donald Cochran, 47, and has been linked to at least four larceny cases and officers are reviewing reports to see if he was involved in others, officials stated.

Cochran has been booked into the Union County Jail and charged with larceny and felony flee to elude arrest.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were apprehended and are being charged.
Rowan Co. deputies involved in 120 mile-an-hour chase with juveniles
CMPD said they are not looking for any suspects in relation to the case and there is no threat...
CMPD: Man shot, killed after car break-in confrontation at Charlotte hotel, suspect in custody
To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.
Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC
WBTV
Deputies: Man shot and killed at makeshift gun range in Iredell County
The victim, a 33-year-old woman, is recovering, according to police.
Police investigating after man shot in Salisbury

Latest News

(WBTV File)
NC Hwy. 105 near Broadstone Road back open after rockslide
Gastonia Fire Department responding to 2-alarm fire on Cox Road
Gastonia Fire Department responded to 2-alarm fire at abandoned motel on Cox Road
CMS is weighing the idea of expanding access to Naloxone, better known as Narcan, in schools.
OYST: Mother of student who died of overdose shares thoughts on expanded Narcan access
Flowers Flooring has been sued by the state attorney general.
Flowers Flooring sued by NC attorney general for ‘unlawful practices’