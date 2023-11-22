PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘A pivotal part in patrol’: Retired Cornelius Police K-9 passes away

“Britt” was on patrol from November 2012 to May 2021.
Cornelius Police Department K-9 "Britt"
Cornelius Police Department K-9 "Britt"(Cornelius Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A retired K-9 with the Cornelius Police Department passed away on Wednesday morning.

“Britt” started on patrol in November 2012 and worked alongside his partner, Cpl. Russell, until May 2021. He remained with Russell and his family after retirement.

The department called Britt “a pivotal part in patrol” and said he will be greatly missed.

“If you ever saw a K-9 demonstration during [his career], K-9 Britt was probably the star,” Cornelius Police said on social media. “He loved showing off his skills and surrounding himself with people.”

He died surrounded by Cpl. Russell and his family, as well as other K-9s and handlers.

A procession was held in his honor.

Related: Union County Sheriff’s Office introduces newest K-9 ‘Remi’

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
A 24-year-old was killed in an apparent hunting accident in Burke County on Monday.
Deputies: Man killed in Burke County hunting accident
Officers responded to the threat late Tuesday morning.
CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
2 hurt after van, tractor-trailer hit head-on in Anson Co., closure expected to last hours

Latest News

The Charlotte Knights' "Light the Knights" holiday festival is returning on Wednesday.
‘Light the Knights’ holiday festival returns to uptown Charlotte
Downed power lines have closed the ramp from I-485 Inner to Johnston Road on Wednesday.
I-485 ramp to be closed for hours after crash downs power lines in south Charlotte
Applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) can be filed for select...
Heating cost assistance grant available for low-income residents in North Carolina
Edwin Raul Aguilera-quiroz was arrested in Rockwell in Tuesday night.
Rockwell man arrested on charges involving sexual activity with children