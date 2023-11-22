‘A pivotal part in patrol’: Retired Cornelius Police K-9 passes away

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A retired K-9 with the Cornelius Police Department passed away on Wednesday morning.

“Britt” started on patrol in November 2012 and worked alongside his partner, Cpl. Russell, until May 2021. He remained with Russell and his family after retirement.

The department called Britt “a pivotal part in patrol” and said he will be greatly missed.

“If you ever saw a K-9 demonstration during [his career], K-9 Britt was probably the star,” Cornelius Police said on social media. “He loved showing off his skills and surrounding himself with people.”

He died surrounded by Cpl. Russell and his family, as well as other K-9s and handlers.

A procession was held in his honor.

