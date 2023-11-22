PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
More than 7K without power in Lake Wylie area

Outages are split between the North and South Carolina sides of the lake.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 7,000 people are without power in the Lake Wylie area on Wednesday morning.

Approximately 3,500 of the affected customers are on the North Carolina side of the lake, while nearly 4,000 are on the South Carolina side, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

Power is expected to be restored on the North Carolina side by 6:45 a.m. Across the lake in South Carolina, Duke estimates service to be restored by 10 a.m.

The NC outage was caused by an object coming into contact with power lines. Duke has not yet said what caused the SC outage.

In Catawba County, about 4,500 customers are also in the dark after a crash on Springs Road Northeast. Power is expected to be back on there by 7:15 a.m. Maps also show slow-moving traffic in that area, just south of Section House Road.

Outage maps for all utilities in North and South Carolina can be viewed here.

