MISSING: Concord Police searching for 7-year-old boy
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy.
According to police, the 7-year-old boy was seen in the area of Kellybrook Drive and wondered away from his home.
The 7-year-old is a light skinned male juvenile last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants.
He is 4-foot-11 and weighs approximately 125 pounds with brown curly hair.
