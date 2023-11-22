PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
MISSING: Concord Police searching for 7-year-old boy

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy.

According to police, the 7-year-old boy was seen in the area of Kellybrook Drive and wondered away from his home.

The 7-year-old is a light skinned male juvenile last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

He is 4-foot-11 and weighs approximately 125 pounds with brown curly hair.

