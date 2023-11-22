PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers is being remembered by his wife, Jillian.
1 year later: Remembering WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers
Officers responded to the threat late Tuesday morning.
CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte
Kim Goodman, 20, was stabbed to death by her 14-year-old neighbor in 1983.
Family of woman murdered in Iredell Co. in 1983 fights to keep killer in prison

Latest News

Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 in Beavercreek, Ohio. Police...
Walmart shooter who injured 4 in Ohio may have been motivated by racial extremism, FBI says
FILE - Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The...
Regulators and law enforcement crack down on crypto’s bad actors. Congress has yet to take action
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the two...
Crime Stoppers: Detectives search for duo responsible for armed robbery at Charlotte arcade
Larry Wade Stanley Jr.
Deputies: Man found guilty of assaulting Lincoln Co. detention officers in ‘savage’ 2019 attack
Families in various neighborhoods were able to enjoy a hot Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday.
Community leaders hand out Thanksgiving meals across at-risk areas of Charlotte