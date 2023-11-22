‘Light the Knights’ holiday festival returns to uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An annual holiday tradition in uptown Charlotte is officially returning on Wednesday night.

The Charlotte Knights’ “Light the Knights” festival is opening for the holiday season, running through New Year’s Day.

Crews have decked out Truist Field with thousands of lights, as well as festive trees and holiday displays. Also back this year is a regulation-size ice rink and a 10-lane, 150-foot long snow tubing hill, up from six lanes last year.

The ice rink hosted a game between club teams from App State and UNC Charlotte earlier this week, and will host the Queen City Outdoor Classic between the Charlotte Checkers and Rochester Americans on Sunday, Jan. 13.

Organizers said the Holiday Market has been moved to the infield this year, and will feature 22 vendors. The Paper Mill Pub will also be open for visitors to enjoy.

Gates to Light the Knights open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, with tickets starting at $10. Tickets that include access to the skating rink and tubing lanes are $40.

For more information about the festival, including operating hours, or to purchase tickets, click here.

