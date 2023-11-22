I-485 ramp lane to be closed for hours after crash downs power lines in south Charlotte
The crash happened near the exit to Johnston Road.
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Downed power lines are impacting traffic near a south Charlotte interstate ramp on Wednesday.
A crash brought the lines down on I-485 Inner near the ramp to Johnston Road around 8:30 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.
NCDOT officials said the ramp lane is expected to be closed until 3 p.m.
Duke Energy’s power outage map did not show any outages in the area.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.
Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.