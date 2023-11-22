I-485 ramp lane to be closed for hours after crash downs power lines in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Downed power lines are impacting traffic near a south Charlotte interstate ramp on Wednesday.

A crash brought the lines down on I-485 Inner near the ramp to Johnston Road around 8:30 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

NCDOT officials said the ramp lane is expected to be closed until 3 p.m.

Duke Energy’s power outage map did not show any outages in the area.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

