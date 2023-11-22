PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

I-485 ramp lane to be closed for hours after crash downs power lines in south Charlotte

The crash happened near the exit to Johnston Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Downed power lines are impacting traffic near a south Charlotte interstate ramp on Wednesday.

A crash brought the lines down on I-485 Inner near the ramp to Johnston Road around 8:30 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

NCDOT officials said the ramp lane is expected to be closed until 3 p.m.

Duke Energy’s power outage map did not show any outages in the area.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
A 24-year-old was killed in an apparent hunting accident in Burke County on Monday.
Deputies: Man killed in Burke County hunting accident
Officers responded to the threat late Tuesday morning.
CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
2 hurt after van, tractor-trailer hit head-on in Anson Co., closure expected to last hours

Latest News

(WBTV File)
NC Hwy. 105 near Broadstone Road back open after rockslide
The road is flooded with cars, drivers trying to get a jump on the holiday rush, and AAA says...
1 gas station winds back prices as holiday travel season cranks up
The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
The section of Central Avenue connecting the Midtown and Plaza Midwood neighborhoods will be...
CDOT: Section of Central Avenue to be partially closed for months