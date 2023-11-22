Holiday Happiness: Charlotte woman pockets $100K lottery win

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman had unbelievable holiday luck this month.

Beverly Hurston won a $100,000 top prize with just $5 on Nov. 8.

The ‘Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion’ ticket was bought from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road.

Hurston arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After taxes, she took home $71,250.

Officials say the odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

