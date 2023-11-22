PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Heavy traffic after crash along I-85 North near Sam Wilson Road

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy traffic was expected after a crash along I-85 North Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The collision happened around 3:50 p.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 28.4 near Sam Wilson Road.

Officials advised the two right lanes were closed before Exit 29 and urged travelers to seek an alternate route.

Medic said one person was hurt, but the injuries were not serious.

The expected traffic impact was high, and the roadway reopened around 4:15 p.m.

