Heating cost assistance grant available for low-income residents in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is helping low-income residents keep the heat on this winter through a federally-funded program.

Applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) can be filed for select groups beginning Dec. 1, 2023.

The LIEAP provides residents with a one-time vendor payment to help those eligible cover heating costs.

The program is designed in part to help residents 60 or older as well as people living with disabilities. Those two groups are the only ones permitted to apply from Dec. 1-31. All other groups may apply from Jan. 1 to March 31, or until all funds are exhausted.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the following criteria may make residents eligible for the assistance:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Meet an income test

Have reserves at or below $2,250

Be responsible for its heating costs

Residents can contact their local departments of Social Services to apply.

More information about the program can be found here.

Related: Data shows average cost of daycare has increased in Meck. County

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.