Gastonia sues Honey Hunters to get team out of stadium

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – The city of Gastonia has filed a lawsuit in an effort to get the Gastonia Honey Hunters out of its stadium.

The suit, filed on Nov. 17, alleges the Honey Hunters team has a history of breaching agreements and failing to meet its financial obligations, culminating in the Atlantic League terminating its membership on Nov. 13.

City officials state the team again defaulted on its naming rights obligation, with the payment due on Oct. 31 and not being paid as of the filing of the lawsuit.

According to the suit, there was also a gas service interruption at the stadium back in August due to the team failing to make a payment.

“The emergency generator at the Stadium malfunctioned as a direct result, upon information and belief, of the gas supply being shut off,” the lawsuit states. “The City incurred costs for a repair and diagnostic service call related to the emergency generator.”

It’s also alleged the team has regularly failed to meet its maintenance obligations, shortening the life expectancy of the stadium and its amenities and equipment.

A city inspection earlier this year noted the upkeep of the restrooms was “extremely poor,” according to the suit.

“This is not a cosmetic criticism, but rather a troubling pattern of improper maintenance which will diminish the life expectancy and value of the premises,” court documents state.

The city notes in the lawsuit that if it is to secure a lessee for the stadium in time for the 2024 Atlantic League baseball season, “the Stadium cannot be left in disrepair for months by the defaulted and exiting Defendant Team.”

Court documents state a promissory note has been declared in default now that the team has lost its membership in the Atlantic League and the city has sent its final notice.

The city of Gastonia is asking the court to not only terminate the team’s right of possession of the stadium but is also seeking monetary damages.

A statement from a representative of the Honey Hunters reads in part that given the situation is a legal affair, they are limited in what information can be shared at this time.

