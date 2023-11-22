Forecast to clear up ahead of Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a day of much-needed rain, wet weather is starting off the day again in some areas around Charlotte, although things will dry up ahead of Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, highs will warm into the 60s with some lingering rain. Where it is not raining, it will stay cloudy.

By Thanksgiving, though, sunny skies will return with high temperatures in the 50s.

A chance for some isolated showers returns Friday. This weekend will be cool, with highs topping out in the low to mid 50s. It will likely be dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

