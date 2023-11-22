PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Eddie is an a**hole’: Dog finds new owner after shelter challenges anyone ‘man enough’ to adopt him

A dog described as an "a**hole" by a Texas shelter has been adopted.
A dog described as an "a**hole" by a Texas shelter has been adopted.(Humane Society of Wichita County)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (Gray News) – Dogs can be a handful for pet owners, but one dog at a shelter in Texas may have found his forever home due to how much of an “a**hole” he can be.

The Humane Society of Wichita County, located in Wichita Falls, got creative in describing Eddie’s fiery personality to people in a Facebook post on Thursday.

In the post, Eddie is described as hating other dogs and being 17 pounds but still able to “take on a Rottweiler and win.”

If Eddie had an accent, he would sound like he’s from the Bronx, wearing a wife beater T-shirt and a tattoo that says mom on his arm,” the post reads. “If you got into a bar fight, Eddie would back you up and take on all five guys, put his cigarette out on their forehead, and not spill a drop of his beer while doing it.”

The shelter said they wanted Eddie out of their care because he scares the big dogs, and challenged anyone “man enough” to adopt him.

It didn’t take very long for someone brave enough to take the shelter’s bet.

Later that same day, the shelter made another post regarding Eddie. This time, the shelter said the “a**hole dog” found his forever home.

“As long as they keep his cigarettes and beer well stocked and keep him away from bulldogs eyeing him up across the courtyard (although I’m pretty sure he could easily whoop ‘em), he’s going to be just fine!” the shelter said in a post made Thursday evening.

Eddie’s story just goes to show that there’s love out there for everyone.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers is being remembered by his wife, Jillian.
1 year later: Remembering WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers
Officers responded to the threat late Tuesday morning.
CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte
Kim Goodman, 20, was stabbed to death by her 14-year-old neighbor in 1983.
Family of woman murdered in Iredell Co. in 1983 fights to keep killer in prison

Latest News

Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 in Beavercreek, Ohio. Police...
Walmart shooter who injured 4 in Ohio may have been motivated by racial extremism, FBI says
FILE - Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The...
Regulators and law enforcement crack down on crypto’s bad actors. Congress has yet to take action
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the two...
Crime Stoppers: Detectives search for duo responsible for armed robbery at Charlotte arcade
Larry Wade Stanley Jr.
Deputies: Man found guilty of assaulting Lincoln Co. detention officers in ‘savage’ 2019 attack