Drug dealer sentenced in 2022 fentanyl death in Union Co., DA says

UNION COUNTY, N.C (WBTV) – A Union County jury convicted a drug dealer for his role in a man’s death in 2022.

Earlier this week, Trenton Latres Butler, 27, was convicted of second-degree murder, trafficking in opium/heroin and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Union County District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to serve between 18 and 23 years in prison and pay a $500,000 fine, prosecutors said.

Evidence showed that Butler, a self-admitted drug dealer, sold a lethal dose of pressed fentanyl pills to a 26-year-old in March 2022, according to the district attorney.

Butler also repeatedly sold pressed fentanyl pills and a firearm to a confidential informant, according to the evidence.

A search warrant at Butler’s residence uncovered over 800 pressed fentanyl pills, Tramadol pills, oxycodone pills, marijuana and multiple firearms, according to the district attorney.

“My office will continue to aggressively prosecute fentanyl dealers who are poisoning our community,” District Attorney Trey Robison said in a statement. “This behavior will not be tolerated in Union County.”

