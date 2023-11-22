PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies: Man found guilty of assaulting Lincoln Co. detention officers in ‘savage’ 2019 attack

The sheriff’s office said Larry Wade Stanley Jr. and two other inmates assaulted the officers in June 2019.
Larry Wade Stanley Jr.
Larry Wade Stanley Jr.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been found guilty of assaulting law-enforcement officers at the Lincoln County Detention Center more than four years ago.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Wade Stanley Jr. and two other inmates were involved in a “savage” attack against four detention officers on June 22, 2019.

Prior to the assault, Stanley was allegedly acting unruly and refusing to go back to his cell when officers began to physically move him. As they were taking him back to his cell, a report said the two other inmates began assaulting the officers.

Officials said in 2019 that the four detention officers “sustained injuries to their face, head and arms.” One officer was left with a concussion and another had to get stitches. All four were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Stanley as well as the other inmates, Dustin Logan Ensley and Thomas Utah McDonald, were charged following the incident.

Nearly four and a half years later, a jury found Stanley guilty of four felony counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer/detention officer inflicting serious injury. He has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The sheriff’s office said the sentence will be served at the end of his current sentence, which is projected to finish in January 2028.

Related: Sheriff: ‘Savage’ assault by inmates leaves detention officers with concussion, stitches

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
A 24-year-old was killed in an apparent hunting accident in Burke County on Monday.
Deputies: Man killed in Burke County hunting accident
Officers responded to the threat late Tuesday morning.
CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
2 hurt after van, tractor-trailer hit head-on in Anson Co., closure expected to last hours

Latest News

He was convicted earlier this week of second-degree murder and other charges.
Drug dealer sentenced to over 18 years in prison in 2022 fentanyl death in Union Co.
Cornelius Police Department K-9 "Britt"
‘A pivotal part in patrol’: Retired Cornelius Police K-9 passes away
The Charlotte Knights' "Light the Knights" holiday festival is returning on Wednesday.
‘Light the Knights’ holiday festival returns to uptown Charlotte
Downed power lines have closed the ramp from I-485 Inner to Johnston Road on Wednesday.
I-485 ramp to be closed for hours after crash downs power lines in south Charlotte