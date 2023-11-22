Deputies: Man found guilty of assaulting Lincoln Co. detention officers in ‘savage’ 2019 attack

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been found guilty of assaulting law-enforcement officers at the Lincoln County Detention Center more than four years ago.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Wade Stanley Jr. and two other inmates were involved in a “savage” attack against four detention officers on June 22, 2019.

Prior to the assault, Stanley was allegedly acting unruly and refusing to go back to his cell when officers began to physically move him. As they were taking him back to his cell, a report said the two other inmates began assaulting the officers.

Officials said in 2019 that the four detention officers “sustained injuries to their face, head and arms.” One officer was left with a concussion and another had to get stitches. All four were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Stanley as well as the other inmates, Dustin Logan Ensley and Thomas Utah McDonald, were charged following the incident.

Nearly four and a half years later, a jury found Stanley guilty of four felony counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer/detention officer inflicting serious injury. He has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The sheriff’s office said the sentence will be served at the end of his current sentence, which is projected to finish in January 2028.

