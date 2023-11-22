PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crime Stoppers: Detectives search for duo responsible for armed robbery at Charlotte arcade

WBTV has featured several robberies at gambling arcades in previous Crime Stoppers reports.
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the two...
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the two people responsible for an armed robbery at a gambling arcade in east Charlotte.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the two people responsible for an armed robbery at a gambling arcade in east Charlotte.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Alpha FR arcade on Susan Drive in east Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the robbery shows two people walking into the arcade. The footage shows one of them brandishing a gun.

The video then shows one of the suspects walking into the arcade office and stealing money. The footage shows the other intruder waiting in the main gaming area while cash is stolen.

“Any time a handgun is pointed at an individual it’s a very dangerous situation. As always, any number of things could have happened,” CMPD Det. Rick Smith said.

WBTV has featured several robberies at gambling arcades in previous Crime Stoppers reports. Smith spoke about why thieves continue to target the arcades.

“I think the general perception of the public is these businesses like this keep a large sum of cash on hand and that may or may not be the case,” the detective said.

He added that investigators want to identify and charge the suspects before they commit another crime.

“If these individuals would do this on this particular date and time, then more than likely they’re probably going to do something like this again and we would just like to get them identified before they have that opportunity,” Smith said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

