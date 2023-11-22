Cornelius Community come together to pray for Madalina Cojocari 1-year since she was last seen

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday night, members of the Cornelius community attended a prayer gathering hosted by the Cornelius Police Department in support of Madalina Cojocari.

Tuesday night marked one year since then 11-year-old Cojocari was last seen in public, getting off of her school bus.

The gathering was held at Cornelius Town Hall.

Some people at the event said they don’t know Madalina, but still feel compelled to show support for the child.

“We hope that she’s still with us and that we can find her. I think for the community this is certainly something we’ve never really experienced before so to be here today to remember her and honor her and still have hope, I think that’s what it really is for most of us,” said Colin Furcht, the Town Commissioner for Cornelius

“I guess having kids that close in age just hits right in my heart cause it could be my kids you know? and if it was mine I would want the community to come out and support and keep the name alive so that she can be found,” shared Cornelius resident Sara Stauner.

The Cornelius Police Department encourages everyone to continue to shine light around Madalina’s name, in the hopes more clues emerge.

Since her disappearance both of her parents have been arrested. They each face multiple charges.

Madalina’s stepfather has bonded out of jail, while her mother still remains there.

