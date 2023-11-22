Complaint: Charlotte-based business involved in money laundering with Chinese national

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators with the Internal Revenue Service allege that a Charlotte-area businessman was involved in an international money laundering scheme involving tens of millions of dollars, Chinese money couriers and sneakers.

A forfeiture filing this week in U.S. District Court states The Whitaker Group, an umbrella entity for several high-end stores selling limited edition athletic shoes and other apparel, is at the center of the allegations.

IRS investigators said in the filing that the scheme bore the “hallmarks” of a Chinese money laundering organization, which investigators said has grown in popularity in the United States since 2016.

The Whitaker Group’s retail brands include Social Status, APB and A Ma Maniere, among others, according to court documents. The owner and his businesses had contracts with several sneaker companies, including one based in Oregon.

According to the complaint, the Oregon-based sneaker company, whose name isn’t listed, expressly forbade The Whitaker Group’s businesses from selling, shipping, consigning or transferring its sneakers and other apparel outside the U.S., to another retailer or to anyone who may try to resell the products.

However, the businessman did sell the sneakers and other apparel to other retailers and, in particular, to a Chinese retailer outside of the U.S., court documents stated.

He and his businesses used code names such as “Nevada” and “Kansas” to refer to those retailers, Internal Revenue Service investigators allege in the complaint.

A large number of the deposits were made into business accounts at PNC Bank. When bank officials questioned the businessman about the source of the cash, “he advised that the money was collected from cash sales of sneakers and apparel at his stores throughout the country or from special promotional events, after the cash was consolidated from store vaults to be centralized for deposit in Charlotte, NC,” court documents state.

After questioning by PNC, he began shifting his businesses’ banking activity to South State Bank, the complaint alleges.

From November 2017 to about April 2022, the businessman sold the items to a Chinese national, with the transactions totaling more than $32 million, according to the court documents.

He’s also accused of having never filed a form for any cash transaction exceeding $10,000, as required by the U.S. Code, court documents state.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case at this time.

Social Status shared a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which read in part that the action by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, “comes after significant cooperation and good-faith negotiations on our part.”

“To be clear, while we take the allegations in the complaint seriously, they are unfounded, unrelated to our business or this community and unjustified,” the statement reads in part. “Our professional inventory management team runs a transparent process built on systems that are both legally compliant and consistent with industry standards. We have also complied with all tax obligations annually.”

