Community leaders hand out Thanksgiving meals across at-risk areas of Charlotte

Organizations set up events in four locations on Wednesday.
Leaders with the Hidden Valley Neighborhood Hub want people in this community to know they’re here for them.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several organizations set up events in neighborhoods across Charlotte on Wednesday to spread holiday cheer ahead of Thanksgiving.

The events took place in locations including Hidden Valley and Grier Heights.

”We’ve had a lot of incidents that have happened in the Sugar Creek corridor, but we don’t want to lose sight that Hidden Valley is a wonderful place to be,” Dr. Connie Williams Harper, the executive director of the Hidden Valley Community Hub, said. “It’s a place where we welcome our families, we want to support our families.”

Leaders with the Hidden Valley Neighborhood Hub want people in this community to know they’re here for them.

”We’re getting ready to do our after-school program, we do our summer camp,” Georgett Johnson, program director of the Hidden Valley Community Hub, said.

Local artists spread cheer and caterers offered free meals.

”I’m unable to eat on Thanksgiving so I’ll be at work, so this is real good for me I gotta eat my food,” Rafael Penn, who lives in Hidden Valley, said.

Penn’s sons were also able to pick up free, donated books.

”I love to read because it helps me in reading class,” Kobe Penn said.

From Hidden Valley to the Grier Heights community, a similar message of support was being shared with the people who live there.

”I wanna say to the community that there are supports out there, there are people out there that can help you if you are in need, and that’s what the holiday season is all about,” Tiffany Brown, with the Alter Ego Project, said.

Organizations like Alter Ego Project and Project 70Forward identify communities that need help the most, like this one at the Grier Park Apartments.

They also handed out 10 Thanksgiving turkeys.

“We want to make sure that everybody gets the holiday they deserve and that they should get,” Brown said.

