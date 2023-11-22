PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Burn ban lifted in 30 counties in western North Carolina, effective at 5 p.m.

The burn ban will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a new permit must be obtained.
(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Forest Service has lifted the burn ban in 30 counties in western North Carolina effective at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The ban has been lifted on all open burning outside of the 100-foot area around an occupied dwelling for the following counties:

Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey.

Burn bans were issued for these counties due to hazardous forest fire conditions in the area.

“While recent rainfall has decreased fire danger and provided some relief from persistent dry conditions, I can’t stress enough how important it is for the public to be careful, ready and responsible when burning outdoors,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Almost all wildfires in this state are human-caused, which means most wildfires in this state are preventable. Do your part. Check for restrictions before burning. Get a valid permit. Check the weather, and never leave any outdoor fire unattended.”

As of 5 p.m., burn permits are available in all counties. You can obtain a burn permit from any open authorized permitting agent or online by clicking here.

All burn permits previously granted in the 30 counties affected by this burn ban were canceled when the ban became effective. A new, valid permit must be obtained.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers is being remembered by his wife, Jillian.
1 year later: Remembering WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers
Officers responded to the threat late Tuesday morning.
CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte
Kim Goodman, 20, was stabbed to death by her 14-year-old neighbor in 1983.
Family of woman murdered in Iredell Co. in 1983 fights to keep killer in prison

Latest News

CMPD officials said aggravated assaults are up 5%, with nearly 1,000 cases in 2022 involving a...
43-year-old male pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
The forfeiture filing was made this week in U.S. District Court.
Complaint: Charlotte-based business involved in money laundering with Chinese national
The Mims Gallery inside the Dunn Center at NC Wesleyan University is currently home to the...
World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit open now in North Carolina
WBTV News at Noon
Drug dealer sentenced in 2022 fentanyl death in Union Co., DA says