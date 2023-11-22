‘Be prepared for delays’: Passengers experience long wait times during busy travel period

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Airline passengers are facing long lines and rainy weather this Thanksgiving travel season, and those at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport are no exception.

Overnight, long lines of cars were waiting their turns to pick up or drop off, backing traffic up all the way to Wilkinson Boulevard. The travel rush comes after officials previously warned of the busiest Thanksgiving travel season on record.

Jamie Thompson, who was there to pick up her husband, was one of countless people waiting to pick someone up on Wednesday morning.

“He said on his end he’s never seen this many people at the airport,” she said. “He’s walking towards me...we’re gonna try and meet up.”

Complicating things further, rain moved through the area on Tuesday. Throughout the day, more than 600 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware data. So far on Wednesday, though, only 10 flights have been delayed and the forecast looks to clear up throughout the day.

To help ensure flyers make their flights, airport officials recommend arriving two to three hours before scheduled flight takeoffs, and for those who need to park, they should book it ahead of time.

Passengers looking for a ride via Uber or Lyft also experienced issues, as the demand for their services rose so high.

“Be prepared for delays [because] there’s no way around them,” traveler Javier Martinez said. “It’s bound to happen. I would say bring something to make yourself comfortable because you will be out here for a bit.”

Between Nov. 16-27, airport officials estimate 900,000 passengers will depart from Charlotte-Douglas, up 14 percent from last year. Officials expect the busiest travel days to be Nov. 17, 22, 25, 26 and 27.

Airport parking can be booked here or through the CLT Airport app.

