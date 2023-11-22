43-year-old male pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Officers with CMPD responded to a vehicle crash just before noon on Monday, Nov. 6 in the 5800 block of South Boulevard.

Once on scene officers found a seriously injured male pedestrian lying in the road and a Jeep Compass and the driver in a parking lot.

Officials state that MEDIC transported the male pedestrian to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation detectives determined that the driver of the Jeep, Jenna Whalen, 27, was making a right turn onto South Blvd. from a parking lot when the pedestrian, identified as Antonio Morales, 43, stepped into the Jeep’s path and was hit.

CMPD states that on Monday, Nov. 13 Morales succumbed to his injuries.

Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in this crash.

