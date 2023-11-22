PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

43-year-old male pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle

The male pedestrian was struck after stepping into the vehicle’s path
CMPD officials said aggravated assaults are up 5%, with nearly 1,000 cases in 2022 involving a...
CMPD officials said aggravated assaults are up 5%, with nearly 1,000 cases in 2022 involving a firearm.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Officers with CMPD responded to a vehicle crash just before noon on Monday, Nov. 6 in the 5800 block of South Boulevard.

Once on scene officers found a seriously injured male pedestrian lying in the road and a Jeep Compass and the driver in a parking lot.

Officials state that MEDIC transported the male pedestrian to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation detectives determined that the driver of the Jeep, Jenna Whalen, 27, was making a right turn onto South Blvd. from a parking lot when the pedestrian, identified as Antonio Morales, 43, stepped into the Jeep’s path and was hit.

CMPD states that on Monday, Nov. 13 Morales succumbed to his injuries.

Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in this crash.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subcontractor says enough is enough with local builder who owes him and homeowners tens of...
WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon
The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers is being remembered by his wife, Jillian.
1 year later: Remembering WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers
Officers responded to the threat late Tuesday morning.
CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte
Kim Goodman, 20, was stabbed to death by her 14-year-old neighbor in 1983.
Family of woman murdered in Iredell Co. in 1983 fights to keep killer in prison

Latest News

Burn ban lifted in 30 counties in western North Carolina, effective at 5 p.m.
The forfeiture filing was made this week in U.S. District Court.
Complaint: Charlotte-based business involved in money laundering with Chinese national
The Mims Gallery inside the Dunn Center at NC Wesleyan University is currently home to the...
World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit open now in North Carolina
WBTV News at Noon
Drug dealer sentenced in 2022 fentanyl death in Union Co., DA says