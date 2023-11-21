WBTV Investigation reveals SC Licensing Board gave license to company run by a convicted felon

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Records show the South Carolina Contractor’s Licensing Board renewed a license to Constructing Up, a company run by a convicted felon.

York County records detail the face of Constructing Up, Christian Novellino, has been up against dozens and dozens of lawsuits for not completing homes for more than a decade. He faced lawsuits when the company was under the name Carolina Style Custom Homes and also Bella Signature Homes.

Those lawsuits include a criminal case in 2012 where he was convicted for forgery, filing false reports to police and insurance companies, and breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Those charges came after the company did not complete building a home in Rock Hill.

In 2022, it was time for the company to renew their contractor license. During that process, there was a hearing with the Licensing Board in May 2023 that resulted in a Court Order.

Among other discrepancies, in the Order the Board acknowledged Novellino’s 2012 conviction, the fact that he still owed a $10,000 fine, and that he failed to disclose his conviction and outstanding money judgements against him. However, the Board renewed Constructing Up’s license in May 2023 as long as the company paid a $1,000 fine.

Meanwhile, subcontractors like Mericle Mechanical Owner Josh Mericle were begging Constructing Up to pay their bills for work they did for the company.

“I would say it was a struggle of like a like a cat and mouse game every week,” explained Mericle about trying to receive payment.

At one point in 2023, Mericle’s company was owed between $30,000 and $40,000 for HVAC work they completed.

Mericle said unlike working with most other contractors, the jobs with Constructing Up were patchwork projects, “We never did one from start to finish. It was either I was fixing, or finishing the job that someone else has started, or I was starting new ones for him that we never had the chance to finish.”

WBTV reached out to Novellino for comment about his convictions and unfinished projects but did not receive a call back.

The Licensing Board did eventually temporarily suspend Constructing Up’s license on October 24.

The Board told WBTV it did so because the “public safety and welfare” “required emergency action pending the resolution of discipline against Constructing Up.”

WBTV asked the Licensing Board why it re-issued the Company’s license earlier in the year.

The Board replied, “Novellino also testified under oath that he is not and never has been either

and owner, officer, or qualifying party for Constructing Up,” and “the Board did not have the authority to deny” the company’s renewal application if he was not the owner at the time.

While homeowners and subcontractors who have worked with Constructing UP said they are relieved to see the company’s license was revoked, they are still left with unfinished projects, liens and unpaid balances.

“The frustrating part is the fact that you know, I’m the type of person that does deals on a handshake, and a words man is all he has,” said Mericle.

Families and subcontractors said they hope others will do more research than they did before they start a project with a contractor.

“The word I would describe is just ‘disgusted’ that there’s people out there that actually do this to other people,” said Novellino. “While I can cover some of those expenses, homeowners that have spent their life savings on a deposit for a house and never gonna see it.”

