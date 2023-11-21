PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Wayne Brady involved in car crash, physical fight with allegedly drunken driver, reports say

FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los...
FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Brady was reportedly involved in a car crash and physical altercation with an allegedly drunken driver in Malibu, Calif., Sunday night.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By TMX
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TMX) - Actor and television host Wayne Brady was reportedly involved in a car crash and physical altercation with an allegedly drunken driver in Malibu, Calif., Sunday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Brady was hit by another driver in a two-car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Flores Canyon Road at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to TMZ, Brady and the other driver got into an “intense argument escalating into a physical altercation.”

Brady called 911, but the other driver, a 51-year-old man, fled before law enforcement arrived. He was apprehended a short time later.

According to LASD, the suspect was arrested for misdemeanor hit-and-run, battery and DUI.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were apprehended and are being charged.
Rowan Co. deputies involved in 120 mile-an-hour chase with juveniles
CMPD said they are not looking for any suspects in relation to the case and there is no threat...
CMPD: Man shot, killed after car break-in confrontation at Charlotte hotel
WBTV
Deputies: Man shot and killed at makeshift gun range in Iredell County
To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.
Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC
The victim, a 33-year-old woman, is recovering, according to police.
Police investigating after man shot in Salisbury

Latest News

Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli troops battle militants across north Gaza, which has been without power or water for weeks
Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving
power outage generic
500+ without power, traffic lights out at 2 Charlotte intersections as rain moves in
The replica of the USS Alabama pays tribute to one of the most famous fighting ships of World...
Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises Santa, dinosaurs, a Chinese dragon and even the USS Alabama