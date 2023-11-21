PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Troopers: 42-year-old killed in early morning Iredell County crash

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 42-year-old died in an early morning Iredell County crash Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Michael Angelo Fusaro was identified as the person killed.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.

Troopers say Fusaro was traveling east on Linwood Road, ran off the road to the right, and hit a tree.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed speed to be a contributing factor in the wreck. Authorities said the roadway was partially closed for about two hours.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

