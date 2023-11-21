Sheetz offering $1.99 gas for ‘Tanks-giving’ week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Sheetz is celebrating Thanksgiving week by reducing Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon, the company announced Monday.

That “Tanks-giving” special will last until Monday, Nov. 27, at 11:59 p.m., according to Sheetz. It includes locations in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

There are stores in Troutman, Salisbury, Statesville, Hickory and Conover.

The special only applies to the Unleaded 88 brand. Customers can check to see if their local Sheetz sells that particular grade through the mobile app or website.

