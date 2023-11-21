PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sheetz offering $1.99 gas for ‘Tanks-giving’ week

The special only applies to the Unleaded 88 brand.
The chain will sell E88 gas at $1.99 this week.
The chain will sell E88 gas at $1.99 this week.(WITN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Sheetz is celebrating Thanksgiving week by reducing Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon, the company announced Monday.

That “Tanks-giving” special will last until Monday, Nov. 27, at 11:59 p.m., according to Sheetz. It includes locations in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

There are stores in Troutman, Salisbury, Statesville, Hickory and Conover.

The special only applies to the Unleaded 88 brand. Customers can check to see if their local Sheetz sells that particular grade through the mobile app or website.

