Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises Santa, dinosaurs, a Chinese dragon and even the USS Alabama

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The holiday tradition known as the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular is set to roll through Spencer and Salisbury on Wednesday afternoon with a wide of variety in the more than 140 entries for 2023.

USS Alabama Replica

A replica of the USS Alabama will be included in the holiday parade this year. Yardbird Sam and this historic battleship from the Norfolk Naval shipyard are visiting this year. The float pays tribute to the battleship that operated with the United Kingdom’s fleet during World War II and shot down 22 Japanese planes after shifting to operations in U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Dinosaurs

They are baaaaaack!!! Ed’s dinosaurs are returning for the 3rd year to the “Tis the Season Spectacular” Holiday Parade! These prehistoric lizard like reptiles are ready for the holiday season! Ed is also bringing the dinos to Bell Tower Green for the “Spectacular in the Park” following the parade.

Marching Bands

Marching bands are always popular during a parade and the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular will not disappoint. There are 12 marching bands committed to performing in Wednesday’s parade! In addition to the bands there will be dance teams, floats, antique cars, dinosaurs, and a Chinese dragon.

Grand Marshals

The “Tis the Season Spectacular” Holiday Parade committee is excited to announce the Grand Marshals for the 2023 parade: Fred and Alice Stanback. Their generous and caring spirits are evident in all they do for our community.

Spectacular in the Park

The “Tis the Season Spectacular” Holiday Parade committee is excited about the “Spectacular in the Park” at the Bell Tower Green Park following the November 22 parade. This 3rd annual event will feature the amazing band, “Too Much Sylvia”, performing at 6:15, the magnificent band, Mariachi Los Gavilanes, performing at 4:45, fabulous Latina dancers, exciting dinosaurs, delicious food and beer trucks, Santa Claus and the community lighting of the Fred Stanback Christmas tree. The 2023 tree is sponsored by the Bill and Shari Marshall Graham and the John Henderlite and Hen Henderlite families. Join these families for a spectacular event! The tree lighting begins at 6:00!

Details

The ‘Tis the Season Spectacular parade steps off at 2:00 p.m. in downtown Spencer and at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Salisbury. Parade organizers say not all entries can be in both parades. The Town of Spencer has overhead power lines that prevent helium balloons and and any entry that exceeds the height of those lines. Last year the height restriction affected 3 of 123 entries. All other entries were the same in both sections of the parade.

