NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet returns to Charlotte this December

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/QC LIFE) - NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet is returning to Charlotte this December.

The ballet will stop by The Ovens Auditorium on Dec. 13, marking the 31st annual North American tour for the beloved family tradition.

“It has become a holiday tradition in households across the country, and our team works year-round to give audiences the best of everything - the best talent, production value, costumes - you name it,” said Dan Talmi, Executive Producer of Talmi Entertainment and the son of co-founders Mary Giannone and Akiva Talmi.

