NCDOT provides an update on Huntersville construction along Gilead Road

A “diverging diamond” traffic pattern is being installed along Gilead Road.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are certain places that are prone to traffic on a regular day. One of those areas is along Gilead Road near Statesville Road in Huntersville.

That’s where NCDOT is working on a project to ease traffic.

Some commuters like Veronica Zalewa said they have adjusted to seeing the orange construction barrels and cones, but can’t wait for them to be gone.

“It was a little confusing at first trying to figure out all of the cones and stuff and trying to figure out where you need to be,” she said. “It’s very stressful at times, especially during the busy times during the day, but at the same time knowing the positive impact it’s going to bring in the area it’s easier to tolerate when you think of it like that.”

Jen Goodwin, a spokesperson of NCDOT said the Gilead Road project is known as a diverging diamond design. The design will eventually allow two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road, providing easier access to the interstate.

“It’s a good area to do this because Huntersville is growing so much and that interchange carries a lot of traffic,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said the project started back in Spring of 2021. Since then, the cones and dirt have not stopped new businesses like Jelly Donuts from moving into the area.

“The construction, they work only at night time not in the morning,” employee Sophy Phai said. “We open at 6 a.m. so it doesn’t hurt much you know?”

As for when residents can expect some relief, Goodwin said it will be a little while before the project is completed.

“The whole project is at this current time looking like a Spring of 2026 completion,” shared Goodwin.

The construction along Gilead Road is a separate project from the Highway 73 expansion at Exit 25.

