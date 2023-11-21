PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC Hwy. 105 near Broadstone Road is closed due to rockslide

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VILAS, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has stated that N.C. Highway 105 near Broadstone Road is closed due to a rockslide.

The Department of Transportation will be setting up a detour for motorists, who are advised to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time for when the road will be reopened.

