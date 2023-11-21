NC Hwy. 105 near Broadstone Road is closed due to rockslide

VILAS, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has stated that N.C. Highway 105 near Broadstone Road is closed due to a rockslide.

The Department of Transportation will be setting up a detour for motorists, who are advised to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time for when the road will be reopened.

