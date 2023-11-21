PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Miles Bridges’ 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left in OT helps Hornets beat Celtics; Tatum scores 45

Hornets snap six-game home losing streak after Bridges’ 3-pointer lifts Charlotte over the Celtics in OT.
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, left, shoots the ball for a score under pressure from...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, left, shoots the ball for a score under pressure from Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday during overtime in an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)(Erik Verduzco | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges hit a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left in overtime and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a six-game home losing streak with a 121-118 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

LaMelo Ball finished with 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Gordon Hayward added 20 points for the Hornets, who battled back from an 18-point deficit.

Jayson Tatum finished with 45 points, but missed a free throw with 5.2 seconds left that would have tied the game after getting fouled on a 3-point shot. He had made the first two before the crucial miss.

Gordon Hayward made two free throws to put Charlotte back up by three points with 0.8 left, and Bridges stole the inbounds pass to seal the win.

Mark Williams had 18 points and 16 rebounds for Charlotte.

Peyton Pritchard had 21 points on five 3s for Boston, which had its six game winning streak snapped.

Tatum tied a career-high with 31 points in the first half and Pritchard added four 3s as the Celtics built a 65-54 at the break.

The Hornets, who entered the game on a four-game skid, hung tough and cut the lead to two early in the fourth quarter before the Celtics got some unexpected scoring from Pritchard, Svi Mykhailiuk and Sam Hauser, who all hit 3s to push the lead to 11.

But Charlotte trimmed the lead to two with 22 seconds left when Williams put back an offensive rebound.

Jrue Holiday was fouled on the ensuing possession, but missed both free throws with 10.3 seconds left, giving the Hornets a chance to tie or win the game. Ball received the side inbounds pass, drove to the basket and scored to tie it with 7.2 seconds left.

Houser had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but missed at the buzzer.

Ball was big in overtime, scoring on a left-handed layup high off the glass to give Charlotte the lead. With the game tied, Ball found Bridges on the left wing for an open look and the left-hander hit a 3-pointer.

Bridges made his first start of the season for the Hornets in his third game since returning from a 10-game, league-imposed suspension, getting the nod over a struggling P.J. Washington.

Bridges finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The Celtics rested Al Horford, and Derrick White did not play because of personal reasons.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Return home to face Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

