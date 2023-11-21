PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Light the Knight with Paper Mill Pub

Jorge Andres talks to Chaz Smith about the new pub in Truist Field
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Light the Knight begins Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Truist Field!

It can’t be a festival without food, and if there’s food, QC Life has you covered.

Jorge Andres talked with Chaz Smith, owner of Paper Mill Pub about the food and drinks that will be showcased at the holiday festival.

