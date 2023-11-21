PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hallmark special ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ airs Nov. 26

The Hallmark original taking place at the iconic estate airs this weekend
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/QC Life) - It was yesterday... at Biltmore.

But it was also the 1940s.

A Biltmore Christmas airs this Sunday, Nov. 26, on Hallmark, just in time for the holidays.

The movie takes place at the iconic Biltmore Estate, with countless references and easter eggs for those who have visited the classical mansion.

QC Morning had a chance to talk to the cast about how this movie came about... and the special nods to the home’s history.

