Gastonia Fire Department responded to 2-alarm fire at abandoned motel on Cox Road

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at an abandoned motel on Cox Road, according to officials.

Officials state that the fire occurred around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Cox Road.

Chief Phillip Welch stated that they received a call in regards to a dumpster fire just before 8 p.m. when they got to the scene, it was actually a structure fire that was upgraded to a two-alarm fire which brought in several others into the area.

Chief Welch stated that they have had experience with fires at this motel before.

They fought the fire and searched the rooms because this was an abandoned motel that had previously experienced problems with fires.

No injuries have been reported yet.

