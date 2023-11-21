PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gastonia Fire Department responded to 2-alarm fire at abandoned motel on Cox Road

Chief Welch stated that they have had experience with fires at this morel before.
Chief Welch stated that they have had experience with fires at this morel before.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at an abandoned motel on Cox Road, according to officials.

Officials state that the fire occurred around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Cox Road.

Chief Phillip Welch stated that they received a call in regards to a dumpster fire just before 8 p.m. when they got to the scene, it was actually a structure fire that was upgraded to a two-alarm fire which brought in several others into the area.

The Gastonia Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm fire on Cox Road, according to officials.
Chief Welch stated that they have had experience with fires at this motel before.

They fought the fire and searched the rooms because this was an abandoned motel that had previously experienced problems with fires.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.
Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
CMPD said they are not looking for any suspects in relation to the case and there is no threat...
CMPD: Man shot, killed after car break-in confrontation at Charlotte hotel
Two juveniles were apprehended and are being charged.
Rowan Co. deputies involved in 120 mile-an-hour chase with juveniles
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

1 injured in officer involved shooting in armed robbery in Rock Hill, S.C.
1 injured in officer involved shooting after bank robbery in Rock Hill, S.C.
Suspect hand was shot in shooting with officers after bank robbery
1 injured in officer involved shooting after bank robbery in Rock Hill, S.C.
Chief Welch stated that they have had experience with fires at this motel before.
Gastonia Fire Department responded to 2-alarm fire at abandoned motel on Cox Road
The Gastonia Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm fire on Cox Road, according to...
Gastonia Fire Department responding to 2-alarm fire on Cox Road