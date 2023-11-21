PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, potential storms expected throughout the day

Some much-needed rain will fall on Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Tuesday due to rain and potential for thunderstorms throughout the day.

In addition to the rain, a Wind Advisory is also in place in the mountains until 6 p.m., with gusts up to 50 mph.

Rain could linger into Wednesday, with scattered showers early in the day. Highs will only reach the 50s.

By Thanksgiving, things will clear up, making for a nice, cool, sunny day. Temperatures will once again stay in the 50s.

Nicer weather will continue this weekend with no rain, although it will stay chilly.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

