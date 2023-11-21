Deputies: Man killed in Burke County hunting accident

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an apparent hunting accident in Burke County on Monday.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and NC Wildlife officers were called to the area of Adventist Circle, not far from Lake James State Park, in reference to the incident.

Once at the scene, deputies found the man, 24-year-old Ethan Hahn, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Deputies said no foul play is suspected, but that the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear how Hahn was shot.

Related: Deputies: Man shot and killed at makeshift gun range in Iredell County

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.