Crash shuts down Highway 74 in Anson County, closure expected to last hours
The crash happened near Passiac Street on Tuesday morning.
PEACHLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy highway in Anson County is expected to be closed for hours on Tuesday due to a crash.
The crash happened on Highway 74 near Passaic Street around 1 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.
NCDOT said the road is closed in both directions, and that a detour has been set up while crews clean up debris. Drivers are also asked to follow the directions of on-scene personnel.
The highway is expected to fully reopen around 1 p.m. Officials are not expecting a major traffic impact.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Anson County Emergency Services said.
