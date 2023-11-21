Crash shuts down Highway 74 in Anson County, closure expected to last hours

PEACHLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy highway in Anson County is expected to be closed for hours on Tuesday due to a crash.

The crash happened on Highway 74 near Passaic Street around 1 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

NCDOT said the road is closed in both directions, and that a detour has been set up while crews clean up debris. Drivers are also asked to follow the directions of on-scene personnel.

The highway is expected to fully reopen around 1 p.m. Officials are not expecting a major traffic impact.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Anson County Emergency Services said.

