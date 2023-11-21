PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash shuts down Highway 74 in Anson County, closure expected to last hours

The crash happened near Passiac Street on Tuesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PEACHLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy highway in Anson County is expected to be closed for hours on Tuesday due to a crash.

The crash happened on Highway 74 near Passaic Street around 1 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

NCDOT said the road is closed in both directions, and that a detour has been set up while crews clean up debris. Drivers are also asked to follow the directions of on-scene personnel.

The highway is expected to fully reopen around 1 p.m. Officials are not expecting a major traffic impact.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Anson County Emergency Services said.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

A crash involving several vehicles closed I-85 North on Monday morning.
I-85 reopened after crash closes multiple lanes in north Charlotte
I-77 South will be closed at the Gilead Road exit for three overnight periods this week.
Troopers warning drivers about construction zone crashes ahead of Thanksgiving travel
