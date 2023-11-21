CMS: Parent arrested after bringing knife to North Meck High School

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A parent was arrested at a Charlotte high school after they brought a knife on campus on Monday afternoon, district officials confirmed.

CMS said the parent came to North Mecklenburg High School, where the school resource officer intervened. Officials said the motive for bringing the knife was unclear.

The parent is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, trespassing, and having a weapon on school property.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

