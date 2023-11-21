CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a threat that was reported in uptown Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Tryon Street for an email threat around 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, CMPD officials said.

Officers and building security quickly searched the area and building and determined there was no active threat, according to the CMPD.

No injuries were reported and officers were clearing the scene as of 12:15 p.m., department officials said.

