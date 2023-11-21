PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Email threat leads to police response in uptown Charlotte

No injuries were reported, officers said.
Officers responded to the 400 block of South Tryon Street for an email threat around 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, CMPD officials said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a threat that was reported in uptown Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Tryon Street for an email threat around 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, CMPD officials said.

Officers and building security quickly searched the area and building and determined there was no active threat, according to the CMPD.

No injuries were reported and officers were clearing the scene as of 12:15 p.m., department officials said.

