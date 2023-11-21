CDOT: Section of Central Avenue to be partially closed for months

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The road will be cut down to one open lane in both directions.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy stretch of road connecting the Midtown and Plaza Midwood neighborhoods will be partially closed for months due to planned utility work, city officials said.

According the Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT), Central Avenue will be cut down to one lane in each direction between Prospect Street and Louise Avenue as crews move overhead lines underground.

The partial closure will begin on Nov. 27 and is expected to last through Feb. 29, 2024.

Several businesses and restaurants are in the affected area, as well as two banks and a handful of houses just off Central Avenue. Bike lanes also run through the general area.

Earlier this year, Central Avenue was closed for weeks to make emergency water pipe repairs. The road was closed between Hawthorne Lane and Pecan Avenue for more than a month.

Related: NCDOT announces plans for $300+ million road-widening project along Highway 73

