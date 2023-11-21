PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
500+ without power, traffic lights out at 2 Charlotte intersections as rain moves in

The outages are centered between the Clanton Park and Sedgefield neighborhoods.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 500 people are without power and traffic lights have been knocked out at two intersections just southwest of Uptown.

The outages are centered between the Clanton Park and Sedgefield neighborhoods. CMPD is reporting traffic lights are out in the same area, at the intersections of Clanton Road and South Tryon Street, and West Boulevard and Yorkmont Road.

More than 500 Duke Energy customers are without power Tuesday morning.
More than 500 Duke Energy customers are without power Tuesday morning.(Duke Energy)

Power is expected to be restored to the area by 9:30 a.m. according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

Duke has not specified the exact cause of the outage, but it comes as rain moves through the Charlotte area. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared due to the chance for rain and potential storms throughout the day. Stay tuned to WBTV for updates.

Outage maps for all utilities in North and South Carolina can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

