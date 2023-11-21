1 year later: Remembering WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nov. 22 marks a somber anniversary inside the WBTV newsroom.

On that day last year, we lost two coworkers - meteorologist Jason Myers and helicopter pilot Chip Tayag.

Though our newsroom and WBTV family is hurting, the loss to our WBTV family pales in comparison to what Chip and Jason’s wives and families are feeling.

Chip’s wife, Kerry, spoke with Mary King over the phone.

Jillian Myers, Jason’s wife, sat down to about Jason, his legacy and the past year that she and their four children never saw coming.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Remembering Jason and Chip

“I want my innocence back,” Jillian began by saying. “Nothing smells like Jason anymore. Our 20th wedding anniversary was in May, and our wedding song was, ‘I Will Be Here.’ And, he wasn’t here for it. He wasn’t here for Homecoming Court. He wasn’t here for buying first cars. He wasn’t here to teach or send or drive. He’s not been here for the heartbreaks and he’s not been here for the vacations.”

Jillian, a self-proclaimed introvert who loves to journal and processes things through writing, is incredibly well-thought and well-spoken. When hearing her speak, you can tell she loves words and uses them wisely.

“What I’m the most proud of him for was the way he loved me,” she said. “And the way that I loved him. I mean a soulful kind of love. The kind that makes sparkle. That’s good #Spousekeeping. I miss the love that our marriage made. It was beautiful and it, it lives on. It’s just not in the tangible, physical way with his presence here and I’m reminded of what a great loss because it was so beautiful.”

Jillian calls Jason “a romantic.” They were childhood sweethearts who married early and started a family young. Their four children were 13, 15, 17, and 19 at the time of the crash. Jillian says each of them have pieces of Jason inside them that remind her of their dad.

Jillian says Andrew, the oldest and off at college, is “quite loyal and very responsible. He’s incredibly hardworking.”

The second oldest, Lilly, is a freshman in college.

“She brings all the fun and charisma, and knows how to have a good time,” Jillian says, smiling. “Lilly has the most social energy of any of them, like her dad, and is quite a conversationalist.”

Next is Luke, now a junior in high school.

“Luke reminds me so much of Jason,” Jillian says. “He is my nighttime tuck-in every night. He is my good morning hug. And the way he stepped right into being the man of the house? There’s a lot to be said for that.”

The youngest, Lydia, is a freshman in high school.

“She’s intentional, like her dad, and thoughtful, like her dad,” Jillian said. “She and her dad had an incredibly special relationship.”

The investigation into why the helicopter went down remains ongoing and we sat with Jillian on the condition we wouldn’t walk through the horror of that day. Only to talk about the humanity of what’s left behind and how Jason’s family is doing, in the past year following the crash.

“To be honest, it’s, it’s really raw,” she said. “All of it. Much of the past year is foggy. But at the same time, I’m showing up big, in every single void. That’s what moms can do. I’m showing up for those kids. And my smile is bigger than ever because it’s for me to express the pleasure and delight that he would have. I cheer louder on the sidelines than I would have before because it’s for the both of us. There is no well of strength inside of me, however, to produce that on my own. That’s truly where I’m clinging to faith. A spirit is helping me as I guide children. As I’m making those weighty life decisions, as I’m showing up for them, the strength you see isn’t just from me. I’m drawing from a much deeper source.”

Faith is a huge piece of the Myers household. Both Jason and Jillian were raised in the church - Jason, the son of a pastor - and the two of them chose to raise their children in church.

“My faith has been tested this past year in every way, shape, and form imaginable,” she said. “Your theology, you know, and what your mind believes and ascribes to is right there. It has shaped our whole life. Nothing quite rocked it prior to this year, and I can’t say that I’ve been tested to that degree. I am so thankful for the foundation of faith that we both shared. It was such a tremendous part of our family. I mean, when I go through Jason’s notes and his Bible, that was all written. It’s just a tremendous comfort to know that his security was truly found in his relationship with Christ. It has provided comfort because I know that I won’t have Jason here on this side of Heaven. I know that. It’s very, very real. Like I said, nothing carries his scent. He won’t be here to bounce grandbabies with me. It’s, it’s devastating. And I can’t walk through this life without knowing he’s in a better place.”

Inside the Myers home, wedding pictures remain hung near the bottom of the stairs, as does artwork of where Jason proposed. As you follow life up the stairs, smiling beach photos show six silhouettes. Near the top of the stairwell are newer photos from this past year. Now, a family of five.

“So much of this has been public, right,” Jillian says. “But there’s very much a private element to it, too. When in the absence of tears, there’s physical grief that happens.”

She says the family is working hard to move ahead, not “move on.” Move forward. There is therapy, and Jillian - always the wordsmith - is teaching her children to process through feelings and writing. She gives them journal prompts and they try to talk with each other about his absence and what can’t be ignored.

Though a difficult year, there have been some bright spots.

“That Emmy is pretty special,” she said, as the corners of her mouth turn upwards. “I don’t know if anybody has earned one before their passing, but it’s a fixture in our home for sure.”

Jason won an Emmy in February for being part of WBTV’s coverage and dedication to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The award was announced four months after the accident. Jillian says Jason loved St. Jude and would’ve loved the honor.

“What the public knows is that he was great at his career,” she said. “That was in so many ways was his dream, along to follow in the footsteps of Eric Thomas (former WBTV Chief Meteorologist). But I can’t help but feel like I’m pretty sure a big part of his dream was being married to me, because loving each other from an early age, and I, I know it was a big part of my dream to have him for sure.”

Jillian said one of the hardest things is that Jason was such a natural extrovert and people-person. She is now trying to fill that void. To be intentional not just with her words, but with people. Because, she says, that’s what Jason did. She wants to fill that void as best she can for her kids.

“They’ve lost their protector and playmate,” she said. “So of course, they’re looking to me for that. I’m also trying to give time and space to my own emotions and feelings, and run a household, and do all the things and fix all the things I didn’t know existed, right?”

She paused.

“Last night I changed the battery in the security system. And I’ve learned how to fix a microwave because, well, YouTube can teach you a lot of things.” Support from strangers and the community is huge, Jillian says. She admits as well, she has learned a lot about how to approach people and comfort them when they’re in a time of loss.

“The first thing that has been incredibly meaningful to us is when people show up and take something off our plates,” she said. “And when someone is walking through loss, they’ll never know what to tell you to take off their plate. It’s too foggy. I mean, this whole past year has felt foggy. It just lifts at times. But what you can do with words, however, that mean a lot is saying something like, ‘You don’t need to go through this alone.’ Or, ‘I see you.’ Or, ‘I’ll be here for you.’ Words like that, because, especially in my life, losing my love, my soulmate… I have the fear of being unseen. Because there is just so much that Jason saw in me.”

Support from the community is huge, Jillian says. She thanks everyone who has reached out to support her family - whether those are posts from strangers, cards from classrooms Jason visited, or flowers sent from all over the state - and wants you to know how much it all means.

And, despite her pain, she is very aware that Jason is in a better world now.

“I wasn’t promised a life without difficulty. I wasn’t promised that,” she said. “I hoped it would be different. This is a chapter of a story I didn’t want to be mine. Yet through all of that, I’m pointing to our kids. I’m pointing to myself to the firm foundation of knowing that a perfect place, is where Jason is.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.