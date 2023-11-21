1 year later: Honoring WBTV pilot Chip Tayag’s legacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday marks one year since we tragically lost two of our colleagues and friends.

It’s a grief that WBTV and the community continue to feel, but no one knows that grief first-hand like the wives of pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers.

Chip’s wife Kerry Tayag said that talking about her beloved Chip on camera is still too much to bear, but she graciously shared her thoughts and words.

Kerry wrote that in the midst of this year of pain, it is photos, favorite stories and even their shared love of music that have kept the memory of her husband, best friend and soulmate Chip alive.

“The love, prayers, and support of my friends, coworkers, and family – including Chip’s family – have been invaluable to me,” Kerry said. “My own faith has strengthened me, although I’m still searching for meaning and truth in the wake of the accident. There’s also a deep and stubborn refusal to give up or give in, even though there are many days I simply feel like I’m on autopilot. Thankfully, everyone has been very patient with me and I am so appreciative of that.”

As an adventure lover, Chip rode dirt bikes and flew remote-controlled airplanes. After his passing, Kerry says she gave Chip’s bike to his nephew and his remote-controlled airplanes to her neighbor’s young son to keep the hobby alive.

“Every time my nephew rides that bike, Chip is right there with him,” she said. “And as those airplanes soar through the sky, Chip is soaring along with them.”

Over the past year, the community has kept Chip’s memory alive as well. Kerry received a standing ovation on Chip’s behalf when the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posthumously presented Chip with the Civilian Medal of Valor in May.

During the presentation to Kerry, CMPD shared that, “Mourning the loss of and offering condolences, Chief Jennings called Chip a hero saying witnesses indicated that Chip made diversionary moves away from the highway to save lives.”

Kerry said she was so touched adding, “I didn’t think it was possible for me to love him more, to be prouder of him or miss him more than I did that day.”

Kerry says as people continue to remember Chip, she hopes most of all they remember, “his faith in God and his love for Christ.”

“He prayed daily and diligently for family and friends and never missed an opportunity to worship at Mass. I feel he was a terrific example of a faithful Christian – humble, kind, loving, caring, but never afraid to speak the truth,” she went on to write. “He certainly was a wonderful and Godly husband as well. He always supported me, always lifted me in prayer when I needed it and he loved me unconditionally. I did the same for him, and I truly feel we made each other better.”

Kerry wrote his love of his big family and animals knew no bounds.

“The youngest of six kids, he had 14 nieces and nephews that he was so proud of and loved so much. He also accepted my children without hesitation – he told me they already had a dad, so he would be happy just being like an uncle to them. He just had an unbelievable capacity for love,” she said.

When their beloved cat Maddie also passed this year, she was sure Chip met her on the rainbow bridge.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that Chip isn’t on my mind. There’s a hole in my heart that can only be filled by him. I will never understand why this terrible accident happened. He loved his coworkers and was so proud to be a part of the WBTV Channel 3 family. My continued prayers are with Jason’s family and friends,” Kerry wrote.

