1 injured in officer involved shooting in Rock Hill, S.C.

Robber suffered hand injury during attempted armed robbery.
(WRDW)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKHILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Herlong Avenue and Ebenezer which led to an officer involved shooting.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the robber received an injury to his hand during the shooting and is being treated at this time.

Officials state that no officers were injured during the shooting.

