1 injured in officer involved shooting after bank robbery in Rock Hill, S.C.

Suspect hand was shot in shooting with officers after bank robbery
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKHILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at PNC Bank in Rock Hill, South Carolina, according to officials.

The Rock Hill Police Department stated that around 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 they reported to the 1800 block of India Hook Road in regards to an armed robbery. Officers received information that the suspect used a gun and fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Once on scene officers learned that the suspect was a Black male wearing black clothing according to Lt. Michael Chavis.

Officials state that officers in the Millwood Shopping Center saw a male on a bicycle matching the description. Officers then tried to stop the male, but he got off the bicycle and was armed with a handgun.

Lt. Chavis stated that officers fired their guns, striking the suspect in the hand. Officials then stated the suspect then dropped the gun and fell to the ground and officers were able to arrest him.

The suspect was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where he was treated and released for jail.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Rock Hill Police Department is still investigating the incident

