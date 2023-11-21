PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 gas station winds back prices as holiday travel season cranks up

“I feel like it’s the calm before the storm but it’s going to get worse.”
By Ron Lee
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstates have already been seen packed full of drivers trying to get a jump on the Thanksgiving Day rush.

That’s causing slowdowns around the area, and it’s only the beginning.

“Not too bad. I feel like it’s the calm before the storm but it’s going to get worse., Heather Galpin chuckled.

The foreshadowing of how bad this holiday travel season is on the roadways, as well as on the faces of drivers.

“I counted six accidents, all of them single cars.” Steven Sloan stated.

The road is flooded with cars, drivers trying to get a jump on the holiday rush, and AAA says the peak hasn’t even been hit yet.

“It’s going to be a busy time for holiday travel, probably one of the busiest we’ve seen in years.” Tiffany Wright, with AAA Carolinas, said.

That translates to a lot of headaches for people out there. Matt Kaegle is headed to upstate New York for the weekend and hopes the roads will be ready when he gets there.

“I’m sure they’ve already pretreated the roads so they don’t freeze up there,” he said.

Whether hauling tail to that final destination or hauling giant plastic animals to a holiday parade, people have got to stay on their toes.

“People were already setting up their chairs at seven o’clock in the morning in the rain. If they can tough it out in the rain, we’re gonna be there.” Richard Coleman said.

There is some good news out there. Through the weekend, Sheetz gas station is selling regular gas for less than two bucks a gallon. That’s bargain basement prices in this economy.

“I tell you what it’s a blessing from the sky,” Lester Howell exclaimed.

Drivers put in every drop they could of the cheap stuff.

“We are traveling up to West Virginia from Summerville, South Carolina so it’s a big help,” Marcia Jonczak said.

“Especially around the holidays, it’s really nice to have a little bit of a break,” Galpin added.

The only problem is that those gas stations aren’t everywhere. The closest in North Carolina is way up in Troutman.

