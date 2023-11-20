Week starts dry before First Alert Weather Day for rain on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One more dry day is ahead before rain returns on Tuesday.

Today: Increasing clouds, stays dry and cool

Tuesday: First Alert Weather Day; rain, storm, wind

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, dry and chilly, 50s

Today will stay dry with a gradual increase in cloud cover. Afternoon readings will top out near 60 degrees.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

We’re probably still dry in most neighborhoods this evening, but rain will break out overnight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread rain will be heavy at times and there may even be some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The risk for severe weather is low, but we are monitoring the area along and south/east of I-85 as a region to watch for instability that could lead to s stronger storm or two.

Highs will range from the middle 50s across the foothills to the lower 60s in Charlotte to the upper 60s in the Sandhills. By the time the rain winds down late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, most neighborhoods will have received 1-2 inches of needed rain.

There could be a lingering morning shower early Wednesday, otherwise the day and Thanksgiving will be dry and seasonal with highs in the lower 60s Wednesday and chilly upper 50s on Thursday.

The long-range forecast remains a little muddled Friday and over the weekend, with a small shower chance possible Friday. Still, much of the weekend looks to be rain-free with highs mostly in the 50s.

Hope you have a great start to your holiday week!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

