Thanksgiving costs down thanks to turkey

Drop in avian flu cases brings down the impact to your wallet
A drop in avian flu cases brings down the cost of turkey, Thanksgiving and the impact to your wallet.
By David Hodges
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s about time to go turkey shopping because Thanksgiving is on Thursday. The good news for your wallet is turkey prices are down compared to 2022, driving an overall decrease in how much it will cost to feed the average family.

According to a survey by the American Farm Bureau, a typical Thanksgiving dinner for 10 costs almost five percent less than last year. The survey was done by a group of volunteers shopping for more than a dozen ingredients and items.

“We’re starting to see supply chains actually be significantly smoother,” Economist Veronica Nigh with the American Farm Bureau Foundation said. “Some of the things that we see in pricing today are from issues that we experienced maybe six months ago, twelve months ago.”

There’s been a nearly six percent drop in the cost of turkey becayse of fewer cases of avian influenza. But almost everything is still more expensive than it was before the pandemic.

“It’s important to note that costs are still 25% higher than they were in 2019 prior to the pandemic. Inflation is clearly still impacting food prices,” Nigh said.

Even though the overall price is down you’re still going to want see where you can get the best price in town. The AFBF says one of the best things you can do is see where you can find some deals by using apps to compare local prices.

A survey conducted by the American Farm Bureau Foundation found the cost of Thanksgiving is down compared to 2022.(WBTV)
A survey conducted by the American Farm Bureau Foundation found the cost of Thanksgiving is down compared to 2022.(WBTV)

