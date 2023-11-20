Rowan deputies involved in 120 mile-an-hour chase with juveniles

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County were involved in a high speed chase with juveniles on Monday morning.

According to the report, at approximately 2:10 am, a Rowan County Deputy was attempting to stop a burgundy Kia for speeding over 100 miles-an-hour southbound on Interstate 85.

The vehicle failed to stop and sped up exiting at mile marker 68. The vehicle then traveled toward China Grove on US Hwy 29 and then made a right turn onto Church Street in China Grove.

A patrol lieutenant with RCSO was traveling south on US 29 and saw the Kia at the intersections of Main St. and US Hwy 29. He then attempted to stop the vehicle as it made a right turn onto 29 toward Interstate 85 and US Hwy 152.

Officials said the driver then sped up reaching speeds of 120 on US Hwy 152 toward Rockwell. The vehicle then made a left turn onto Old Concord Road heading toward Salisbury.

The vehicle continued travelling at a high rate of speed on Old Concord Road in a careless and reckless manner.

The Kia then made a left turn onto Peach Orchard Road. Speeds were around 80-90 on Peach Orchard Road. As the vehicle approached Interstate 85 it attempted to make a right turn heading northbound on the interstate but was going too fast and travelled through the median jumping several culverts and eventually coming out on I-85 north.

The Kia continued on I-85 at speeds of 120, deputies say.

At the Jake Alexander Blvd exit in Salisbury the driver then tried to make an abrupt lane change, causing him to lose control and crash into another vehicle that was travelling the interstate.

The driver of the Kia jumped and ran from the vehicle and was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Both subjects were juveniles and will be charged accordingly, deputies say.

