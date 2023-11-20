Progress made but more help needed in Salvation Army Angel Tree campaign

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salvation Army in Rowan County says progress has been made in getting wish lists for needy children into the hands of volunteers, but they say more are volunteers are needed.

At the beginning of the campaign the Salvation Army had about 800 children in the program. As of Monday that total was down to about 100.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in the community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys.

If the wish lists aren’t picked up, it could mean that those children will not receives gifts for Christmas.

Anyone interested in buying gifts for children can pick up a slip from Angel Trees located inside Walmart, the South Main Book Company in downtown Salisbury, or by calling the North and South Carolina Division Salisbury Corps at 704-636-6491x406, or visiting the Salvation Army in Salisbury at 620 Bringle Ferry Road.

